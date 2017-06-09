TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) has purchased 1,250,000 common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. ("Blue Sky") (TSX VENTURE: BSI) at an average price of $0.859 per common share. The purchases were made on June 5 and 7, 2017 over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid common shares, Aberdeen beneficially owned 2,756,000 Blue Sky common shares. As a result of this transaction, Aberdeen increased its percentage holding in Blue Sky by approximately 4% and now holds an aggregate of 4,006,680 common shares of Blue Sky, which represents an approximate 13% interest in Blue Sky.

Aberdeen made these purchases for investment purposes and may buy or sell Blue Sky securities in the future.

Blue Sky's head office is at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2M5.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

For additional information, including to obtain a copy of Aberdeen's related early warning report, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin or contact Stan Bharti.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, Aberdeen's possible future trading and intentions, valuations of investments, proposed transactions and investments, investment philosophy and liabilities and commitments. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: financing not being available at desired prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other general risks of the mining and investment industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contacts:

Stan Bharti

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

stan@forbesmanhattan.com

+1 416-861-2267



