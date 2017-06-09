Huge Increase in Online Sales for Lottery Tickets Through theLotter in Australia

SYDNEY, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fivefold Growth in Foreign Players for $435 Powerball Draw this Saturday

US Powerball, the biggest lottery in the world, offers a jackpot prize worth $435 million on Saturday 10 June. The American lottery's jackpot has rolled over 18 times since someone in Littlefield, Arizona, won $60 million on 1 April. The current jackpot is the 8th largest in history and theLotter.com, which offers foreigners a chance to participate in the $435 million Powerball draw, is sellingfive times more tickets than in a usual cycle. Sales in Canada, Germany, Australia and LATAM have risen to unprecedented levels, with hundreds of thousands of first-time purchases in the last week alone.

theLotter hit headlines around the world when an Iraqi man scooped up the $6.4 million jackpot through the service in December 2015. In the wake of his successful prize collection in Oregon, theLotter established a large operation in that state from which it safely and securely purchases its clients' US lottery tickets!

Overseas players are allowed to participate in the Powerball. The official Powerball rules explicitly state: "You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game." Furthermore, since theLotter stores clients' tickets in Oregon, it abides by the US Immoral Acts Law, which stipulates that one is "prohibited from importing into the United States from any foreign country any lottery ticket." The paper ticket is bought in the US, a scan is made available online, but the paper tickets stays in the US. When a player wins, he or she is flown to the US to collect the jackpot in person.

theLotter.com has helped people win $80 million since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $6.4 million jackpot in Oregon. During the past year, theLotter has helped create Powerball millionaires in Canada and El Salvador, and even one huge winner in Australia! All big winner stories can be found here.



