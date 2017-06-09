VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB) ("SBB" or the "Company"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. According to the proxies received and voted by ballot, the results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 223,603,346

Total Voted: 118,578,138

Total Voted %: 53.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Against/ Against/ Nominees For For % Withheld Withheld% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Directors 117,847,464 99.74% 307,673 0.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David A. Fennell 72,007,068 84.61% 13,092,735 15.39% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Goodman 72,019,628 84.63% 13,080,175 15.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- D. Bruce McLeod 84,946,994 99.82% 152,809 0.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James N. Morton 84,944,328 99.82% 155,475 0.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Walter Segsworth 84,715,169 99.55% 384,634 0.45% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anna Stylianides 72,016,098 84.63% 13,083,705 15.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony P. Walsh 84,708,318 99.54% 391,484 0.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leroy E. Wilkes 84,957,624 99.83% 142,179 0.17% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of Auditors 117,704,326 99.62% 450,812 0.38% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

