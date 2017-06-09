SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- PSB Academy, Singapore's best private education institution(1), was conferred winner of the National Business Award by Singapore based business publication, the Singapore Business Review, last evening. This is the sixth award(2) that the Academy has earned over the course of one year. The National Business Award recognizes PSB Academy's strong presence in South-east Asia that is successfully catering to a burgeoning demand for quality higher education in the region.

"We feel honoured for being recognized for our dedication to nurturing strong networks with local partners and associates. Together, we have time and again exceeded the expectations of students in these markets and we remain committed to building on our strong momentum for the interests of our students, parents and employers," said Viva Sinniah, Executive Chairman for PSB Academy and Managing Director for Star Education Group, PSB Academy's parent company.

"In anticipation of the rising demand for quality higher education in a region brimming with a booming middle class, we will continue to invest in growing our presence in markets like Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India through partnerships and student recruitment activities, amongst others, so that even more local students will stand to benefit from PSB Academy's future-oriented brand of quality higher education."

A Future Academy for Asia's future-ready workforce

Building on the momentum of positive graduate employment outcomes(3), where in 2015 close to nine in ten graduates found employment six months upon graduation, as well as strong double-digit growth in student population from 2016, PSB Academy recently announced a milestone expansion from their campus at Delta, Tiong Bahru to a City Campus at Marina Square spanning over 100,000 square feet.

PSB Academy's new City Campus was launched on 23 May 2017 by Guest of Honour, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Singapore and Secretary-General for Singapore's National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Chan Chun Sing, and was attended by its representatives from its seven university partners from Australia and the United Kingdom(4), and over 300 guests from around the world.

The launch of the new campus in Singapore, Asia's innovation capital, signals the Academy's mission to make the idea of productivity relevant again, with a future-oriented brand of education to prepare students from the region for a future-ready workforce. The institution plans to introduce new programmes that focus on skills needed to enable graduates to contribute to Singapore's industry transformation maps, while letting its students experience new teaching techniques and blended learning journeys, for learning to take place anywhere, on any device. Some features in the new campus include industry-standard film and radio studios and an "innovation sandbox" to help lecturers experiment with new learning approaches.

"As Asia's Future Academy, we will serve as a launchpad and testing ground for new teaching pedagogies and technology so that fresh school leavers and working professionals alike who study at PSB Academy can emerge keenly attuned to the change and disruption of the Future Economy," said Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSB Academy.

"Our solid partnerships with renowned universities from Australia and the UK allow students to gain access to a global bank of perspectives. Coupled with PSB Academy's industry-ready certificates and diplomas, our students from the region can be assured of a strong platform at PSB Academy to propel them to meet their career aspirations."

(1)Icons of Learning 2016, Business Excellence and Research Group (BERG)

(2)Since November 2016, PSB Academy has been conferred the following awards for institutional excellence and corporate reputation:

2016 Best Private Education Institution in Singapore (BERG Icons of Learning 2016)

2016 Best Private Education Institution in Singapore for Engineering (JobsCentral Learning Training and Education Development [TED] Awards 2016)

Outstanding Overall Corporate Reputation Programme, Merit Award (Institute of Public Relations Singapore PRISM Awards 2017)

Education Institution of the Year 2017 (APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards 2017)

Winner - Science and Education category (Asia Pacific Excellence Awards 2017)

Winner - Education (Singapore Business Review National Business Awards 2017)

See www.psb-academy.edu.sg/awards for more.

(3)PSB Academy Graduate Employment Survey conducted by third party firm, id stats research and consultancy

See www.psb-academy.edu.sg/GES2015 for more.

(4)PSB Academy's premier university partners are:

Coventry University, UK

Edinburgh Napier University, UK

La Trobe University, AUS

Loughborough University, UK

The University of Hull, UK

The University of Newcastle, AUS

The University of Nottingham, UK

University of Wollongong, AUS

