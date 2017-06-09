

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Friday, coming in at 973.8 trillion yen.



That was shy of forecasts for 4.3 percent and down from the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in April (originally 4.3 percent).



The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,297.6 trillion yen - missing forecasts for 3.6 percent but unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.6 percent.



The L money stock gained 2.8 percent to 1,692.7 trillion yen, up from 2.6 percent a month earlier.



