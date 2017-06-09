

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight trading days, collecting almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,150-point plateau and the market direction may be determined by inflation data due shortly after the opening bell.



China will see May numbers for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to climb 1.5 percent on year, up from 1.2 percent in April. Producer prices are called at 5.6 percent, down from 6.4 percent in the previous month.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is roughly flat following key events in the United States and Europe. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher, and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index advanced 10.01 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,150.33 after trading between 3,132.83 and 3,153.26. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.1 percent to end at 1,852.86.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, while Gemdale jumped 1.26 percent, PetroChina shed 0.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.82 percent, Zijin Mining skidded 0.90 percent and Vanke, Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China all were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday before finishing slightly higher as traders kept an eye on Capitol Hill.



The NASDAQ rose 24.38 points or 0.4 percent to a record 6,321.76, while the Dow edged up 8.84 points or 0.1 percent to 21,182.53 and the S&P added 0.65 points or 0.1 percent to 2,433.79.



The lackluster performance followed former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - which included details of a conversation during which Trump seemed to ask Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The general election in the U.K. also attracted attention, although the outcome will not be known until later. Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will win the most seats in Parliament but may not have a majority.



Also, the European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision earlier in the day, leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. ECB President Mario Draghi cut the outlook for euro area inflation, citing lower oil prices.



Crude oil futures were little changed Wednesday, staying at yearly lows due to a stubborn global supply glut. July WTI oil settled at $45.64/bbl, down 8 cents or 0.2 percent.



