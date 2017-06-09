Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Companies, Drug Profiles GR-3027, KLS-13019 and Ornithine Phenylacetate Report Available on RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hepatic Encephalopathy - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Hepatic encephalopathy is a worsening of brain function that occurs when the liver is no longer able to remove toxic substances in the blood. Symptoms include disorientation, drowsiness or confusion, change in sleep patterns, slurred speech and agitation, excitement, or seizures (occur rarely). The predisposing factors include gastrointestinal bleeding, increased protein intake, renal dysfunction with azotemia, constipation (due to increased nitrogen load), drugs (particularly sedatives and diuretics) and hypoxia.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline key players are Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, KannaLife Sciences Inc, Ocera Therapeutics Inc, Rebiotix Inc, Spherium Biomed SL, Umecrine Cognition AB, Versantis AG.

Drug Profile: GR-3027, KLS-13019, ornithine phenylacetate, rifamycin CR, RBX-2477, THDP-17, VS-01

The Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hepatic Encephalopathy and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 4 and 1 respectively.

Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

