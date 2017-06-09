Emporium.com Discusses this Year's Top Father's Day Gifts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / As June marks the beginning of summer, so too does it bring the chance to honor our fathers and celebrate fatherhood on Father's Day. This year, on June 18th (the third Sunday of the month) families all across the globe will take the opportunity to show their dads just how much they care. While there are many different ways (as Time Magazine reports) this holiday is celebrated around the world, the most common tradition is that of giving a meaningful gift to the most special of men. Leading online retailer of brand-name and luxury goods Emporium.com is thrilled to offer customers with thousands of convenient choices, sure to appeal every type of father.

What began as a small community celebration in Spokane, Washington in 1910, has since gained popularity internationally and is encompassed not only by traditions of respect and recognition, but also by the fun associated with thoughtfully-chosen gifts that often may appeal to a dad's sense of masculinity or 'dadness'. The world's largest retail trade association (representing diverse retail businesses in more than 46 countries)-The National Retail Federation reports that in 2016, consumer spending on Father's Day hit a record high of $14.3 billion USD and expectations for 2017 are even higher.

While traditional presents like a tie, socks, cufflinks, aftershave, wallets or tools can make excellent choices, an industry-standard retailer such as Emporium.com offers shoppers the chance to shop from over 100,000 brand name products, including the aforementioned staple buys. When hunting for the best gifts, buyers can look to a wide range of online resources for helpful tips on the latest trends and technologies. Father's Day gift-buying articles published by Business Insider, Cosmopolitan and Forbes are among many that highlight the top picks for 2017.

This year's hot items keyword is 'smart'-for the dads out there who can't get enough of technology, smartwatches, smartphones and even smart coffee makers. These are among a growing range of intelligent, easy-to-use gadgets designed to make life easier and in many cases, more fun. A highly popular device to consider is the Fitbit ChargeHR which fulfills multiple roles as a timepiece, activity tracker and impressively, as a heart monitor...it's even been linked to an increase in exercise, so if you're hoping to motivate your father to get fit, this item is ideal. If your family man isn't particularly keen on fancy gizmos with screens, consider something nifty and manly like a lithium-ion-powered chainsaw or a three-in-one bbq, grill and smoker.

A great way to shop for Father's Day gifts this year (and to make it a hassle-free experience) is to go online. Emporium.com provides consumers the ability to shop now, pay later through their convenient alternative credit solution. Following a quick and easy approval process, customers can get up to $5000 instant spending limit to use when purchasing from an incredible scope of competitively-priced products. With immediate shipping and a flexible return policy, Emporium.com should be the first choice for families shopping for Father's Day 2017.

Emporium.com - Shop Now, Pay Later: http://emporiumreviews.com

Emporium - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmporiumRetail/

Emporium (@EmporiumRetail) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmporiumRetail

Contact Information:

EmporiumReviews.com

http://emporiumreviews.com

contact@emporiumreviews.com

SOURCE: Emporium.com