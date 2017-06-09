

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF.PK) said that a subsidiary of the company agreed to acquire robotics company Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG).



SoftBank noted that the transaction aligns with its investments in paradigm-shifting technologies and its vision of catalyzing the next wave of smart robotics. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group said, 'Today, there are many issues we still cannot solve by ourselves with human capabilities. Smart robotics are going to be a key driver of the next stage of the Information Revolution, and Marc and his team at Boston Dynamics are the clear technology leaders in advanced dynamic robots.'



As part of the transaction with Alphabet, SoftBank has also agreed to acquire Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft.



Founded in 2012 in the JSK Robotics Laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the company has continued its pioneering work under the leadership of co-founders Yuto Nakanishi, Junichi Urata, Narito Suzuki and Koichi Nishiwaki.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



