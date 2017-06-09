

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested that Endo Pharmaceuticals remove its opioid pain medication, reformulated Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride), from the market. The agency is seeking removal based on its concern that the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks.



ENDP is closed Thursday's regular trading at $13.78, up $1.38 or 11.13 percent. However, in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $1.88 or 13.64 percent.



Responding to the FDA request, Endo said it is reviewing the request and is evaluating the full range of potential options as it determine the appropriate path forward.



Despite the FDA's request to withdraw OPANA ER from the market, this request did not indicate uncertainty with the product's safety or efficacy when taken as prescribed, Endo said.



Endo said it remains confident in the body of evidence established through clinical research demonstrating that OPANA ER has a favorable risk-benefit profile when used as intended in appropriate patients



It was the first time the agency has taken steps to remove a currently marketed opioid pain medication from sale due to the public health consequences of abuse, the FDA said.



The FDA noted that its decision was based on a review of all available postmarketing data, which demonstrated a significant shift in the route of abuse of Opana ER from nasal to injection following the product's reformulation. Injection abuse of reformulated Opana ER has been associated with a serious outbreak of HIV and hepatitis C, as well as cases of a serious blood disorder (thrombotic microangiopathy). This decision followed a March 2017 FDA advisory committee meeting where a group of independent experts voted 18-8 that the benefits of reformulated Opana ER no longer outweigh its risks.



Opana ER was first approved in 2006 for the management of moderate-to-severe pain when a continuous, around-the-clock opioid analgesic is needed for an extended period of time. In 2012, Endo replaced the original formulation of Opana ER with a new formulation intended to make the drug resistant to physical and chemical manipulation for abuse by snorting or injecting.



While the product met the regulatory standards for approval, the FDA determined that the data did not show that the reformulation could be expected to meaningfully reduce abuse and declined the company's request to include labeling describing potentially abuse-deterrent properties for Opana ER.



