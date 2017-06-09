SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- In national remit to drive the restoration of sight for Singaporeans suffering from corneal diseases, the Singapore Eye Bank (SEB) is rolling out a nationwide campaign -- 'Say Eye Do 2017' to increase pledges in support of cornea donations.

Through the eyes of the public, SEB hopes to incorporate a personal touch to draw awareness as well as to showcase the importance of the precious gift of sight through cornea donations. To kick-start the campaign, a nationwide photography competition will be organised where everyone can participate, followed by a public photo exhibition to display the top photographs.

Themed 'Perspectives', the photography competition aims to shed light on various aspects of day to day life that a person suffering from corneal diseases will find difficulty in performing which would otherwise come easy to a normal-sighted person. For example, a seemingly regular task such as flagging a bus might seem easy to many, but not from the perspective of those suffering from corneal diseases.Through 'Perspectives', SEB hopes that more thought and awareness will be given to reflect on how persons with corneal diseases might find it difficult, or even impossible, to go about their daily routines. It aims to explore the various issues they would face, and how any individual can reach out to grant others a second chance at another outlook on life.

Who can submit

The competition is open to participants of all photography skill levels.

What to submit

Participants are to capture the scenarios of everyday life in their own unique lenses to show their perspectives, relating to someone who suffers from corneal diseases. Patients whose eyesight are compromised by severe corneal diseases will typically see the world as if through a piece of tracing paper.

How to submit

Participants can submit their photo entry with a short write up of not more than 100 words via ONE of the following four methods:

1. Post your photo on Instagram with the hashtag SEBSayEyeDo and tag @SEBSayEyeDo

2. Post your photo on Facebook with the hashtag SEBSayEyeDo and tag @SEBSayEyeDo

3. Email your softcopy photo (min. size submission 2048px on the widest side) to Photo@SEBSayEyeDo.com with your full name and contact number

4. Mail your hardcopy photo (min. size submission 4R) to Singapore Eye Bank, 11 Third Hospital Avenue, Singapore 168751, Attn to: SEBSayEyeDo with your full name, contact number and email written at the back of your photo

Entry submission will be opened on 9 June 2017 and closed on 14 July 2017.

Professor Donald Tan, Medical Director of Singapore Eye Bank, shared "Through 'Perspectives', we hope the public will gain more insight on corneal diseases and corneal blindness and how a simple pledge can go a long way to helping others. We aim to encourage the public to find out more about cornea donations and share the message with others through their cameras."

A 4-member judging panel comprising Professor Donald Tan, Medical Director of Singapore Eye Bank, along with Asia Cornea Foundation Board of Trustees which includes Dr Ang Beng Chong, Dr Khoo Chong Yew, Dr Richard Fan, as well as Willy Foo, Co-Founder of Live Studios and RAW, will review the shortlisted 20 photographs in a closed-door event on 15 August 2017. The top 5 photographs will then be announced on 18 August 2017 through 'Perspectives' Facebook page, before going through a round of public voting. The winner will be announced on 18 September 2017 with attractive cash prizes to be won.

In addition, the top twenty photographs will be revealed for public viewing in a roving mall exhibition in Q4 2017. Recognition and diffusion of these photographs will be widely exposed throughout the exhibition, highlighting the importance of pledging to encourage corneal donations in the community.

Further details about 'Perspectives' can be found on https://www.facebook.com/SEBSayEyeDo/

Founded in 1991, SEB is a non-profit and independent organization with its highly successful local Hospital Eye Donation Programme. They have also been actively participating in national multi-organ donation programs.

The cornea is a clear layer that covers the front of the eye. Many patients suffering from corneal blindness are able to regain their sight through corneal donations. This process begins with an individual's decision to be an organ donor, along with their families' consent. Upon approval, SEB facilitates this important process through a quick and straightforward procedure without any disfigurement.

Having achieved yet another record number of corneal donations of 236 in 2016, SEB aims to heighten its initiative through to 2017. With the growing number of patients waiting for corneal grafts in Singapore, SEB also hopes to increase the awareness of corneal donations, so as to meet the demands of these patients.

About Singapore Eye Bank

Established in 1991, the Singapore Eye Bank provides safe human corneal tissue of excellent quality to patients in need of corneal transplant through its highly successful local Hospital Eye Donation Programs within the Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Changi General Hospital, and the National University Hospital as well as its active participation in the national multi-organ donation programs. Additionally, SEB devotes tremendous effort in increasing awareness of the need for eye donation amongst Singaporeans with the aim of ultimately achieving the highest local donor rate for corneal transplants in Singapore.

For more press information, please contact:

Cheryl Lee / Keith Jonathan

PR CommunicationsPte Ltd

Telephone: +65 6227 2135

Email: Email Contact / Email Contact



