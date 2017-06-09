

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, with investors tracking the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and largely shrugging off political uncertainty in the UK after exit polls indicated a hung parliament.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 163.75 points or 0.82 percent to 20,073.01, off a high of 20,096.01 earlier.



SoftBank' shares are gaining almost 8 percent after the company agreed to acquire two robotics companies, including Boston Dynamics, from Google's parent company Alphabet.



The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining more than 4 percent and Sony is higher by 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent and JXTG Holdings is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 9 percent, and DeNA Co. is higher by almost 5 percent. On the flip side, FujiFilm Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, Konami Holdings is down more than 2 percent and Kao Corp. is lower by 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in May, coming in at 973.8 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for 4.3 percent and down from the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in April.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,297.6 trillion yen - missing forecasts for 3.6 percent but unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.6 percent.



Japan will also provide April numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher in choppy trading on Thursday as traders focused on former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - which included details of a conversation during which Trump seemed to ask Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision earlier in the day, with the ECB leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The general election in the U.K. also attracted attention, although the outcome will not be known until later in the day.



While the Nasdaq rose 24.38 points or 0.4 percent to 6,321.76, the Dow edged up 8.84 points or less than 0.1 percent to 21,182.53 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.65 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,433.79.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures were little changed Thursday, staying at yearly lows due to a stubborn global supply glut that may last into 2018. July WTI oil settled at $45.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.08 cents or 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX