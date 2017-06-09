

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday in choppy trade with investors largely shrugging off political uncertainty in the UK.



An exit poll indicated that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party might have lost its parliamentary majority. The British pound weakened in volatile trade on the likelihood of a hung parliament in the UK.



The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is edging higher, with investors awaiting the outcome of the UK general elections.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 4.20 points or 0.07 percfent to 5,680.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 3.20 points or 0.06 percent to 5,718.00.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are all lower by almost 2 percent each.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.



Insurance Australia Group has increased its protection against major disasters by buying additional reinsurance cover worth A$1 billion on top of its existing A$7 billion protection.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday ahead of key housing finance data. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7547, down from US$0.7550 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with investors tracking the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and largely shrugging off political uncertainty in the UK after exit polls indicated a hung parliament.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 163.75 points or 0.82 percent to 20,073.01, off a high of 20,096.01 earlier.



SoftBank' shares are gaining almost 8 percent after the company agreed to acquire two robotics companies, including Boston Dynamics, from Google's parent company Alphabet.



The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining more than 4 percent and Sony is higher by 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent and JXTG Holdings is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 9 percent, and DeNA Co. is higher by almost 5 percent. On the flip side, FujiFilm Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, Konami Holdings is down more than 2 percent and Kao Corp. is lower by 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in May, coming in at 973.8 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for 4.3 percent and down from the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in April.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 3.4 percent to 1,297.6 trillion yen - missing forecasts for 3.6 percent but unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.6 percent.



Japan will also provide April numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore are also higher. New Zealand, Indonesia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher in choppy trading on Thursday as traders focused on former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee - which included details of a conversation during which Trump seemed to ask Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision earlier in the day, with the ECB leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The general election in the U.K. also attracted attention, although the outcome will not be known until later in the day.



While the Nasdaq rose 24.38 points or 0.4 percent to 6,321.76, the Dow edged up 8.84 points or less than 0.1 percent to 21,182.53 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.65 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,433.79.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures were little changed Thursday, staying at yearly lows due to a stubborn global supply glut that may last into 2018. July WTI oil settled at $45.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down $0.08 cents or 0.2 percent.



