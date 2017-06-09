Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced today that Dalkom Somalia signed an agreement for satellite services that will expand its broadband enterprise and direct-to-home (DTH) services in East and Central Africa and the Middle East.

Under a multi-year agreement, Dalkom, a privately owned operator based in Somalia, will incorporate Ku-band satellite services provided by Intelsat 17 to extend services currently delivered by its fiber network. This includes expanding broadband enterprise networks into countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the Middle East. Dalkom will also add DTH services to its portfolio in Somalia. Intelsat 17, located at 66° East, is part of Intelsat's video neighborhood in the Indian Ocean region.

"We have a strong terrestrial fiber network, but our opportunities to expand into new regions and capitalize on new opportunities were limited," said Mohamed Jama, CEO of Dalkom. "By adding Intelsat's satellite expertise to our network, we can expand our enterprise services into regions where terrestrial technology cannot provide services. Intelsat 17 will also allow us to capitalize on Intelsat's media distribution knowledge to introduce DTH services for customers. This makes Dalkom the first company to offer these bundled services in Somalia, offering our customers a one stop shop for communication solutions."

"Dalkom has offered satellite services in the past, but the versatility of the Intelsat 17 satellite convinced them that moving to Intelsat was the best option for meeting its expansion goals," said Brian Jakins, Intelsat's Vice President, Africa. "The ability to deliver broadband enterprise and DTH services via the same platform provides easy access to new markets and customers without worrying about network reach and reliability. This allows Dalkom to focus on growing its business. Our satellite platform will also complement its fiber services by serving as an instantly available back-up to protect against any service interruptions."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Dalkom Somalia

Dalkom Somalia is a leading Somalia based telecom provider established in 2003. Since then, Dalkom Somalia has grown into one of today's fastest-growing telecom companies offering next-generation solutions for broadband, connectivity, cloud computing, managed services, satellite services and internet services for businesses, wholesale and consumers segments.

Dalkom Somalia has maintained its technological pace progressively as one of the most reliable telecoms that earned the confidence and trust of most government and semi-government sectors and private sectors from financial groups, large organizations as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

