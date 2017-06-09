

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) said that it is offering buyouts to about 15,000 salaried employees in North America and Asia as part of its effort to reduce its global workforce by 1,400.



Workers who accept the voluntary buyouts are expected to leave by September 30.



Ford employs about 15,000 salaried workers in the departments in those regions that will be affected, with about 9,600 of those workers in the U.S., 1,000 in Mexico, 600 in Canada and 4,141 in Asia Pacific.



