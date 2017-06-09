

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - In response to the statement posted on the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment's website today, June 8th 2017, Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO, EGO) confirmed it has not received formal notification or any details of any arbitration proceedings. At this time, Eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan.



The company noted that it will consider the specific issues raised and, if material, provide an update to the market when and if it receives notification of arbitration from the Greek Government.



Eldorado has consistently received positive decisions from Greece's Council of State in 18 cases confirming the integrity of its permits. Eldorado operates in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations in every jurisdiction it does business.



