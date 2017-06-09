sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,56 Euro		-0,30
-10,49 %
WKN: 892560 ISIN: CA2849021035 Ticker-Symbol: ELO 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,524
2,55
08.06.
2,516
2,574
08.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION2,56-10,49 %