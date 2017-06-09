

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced plans for a new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Haven, Conn. The new site will create more than 1,500 new, full-time jobs with opportunities for employees to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has facilities in Wallingford and Windsor.



Amazon employees at the North Haven fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship customer items such as electronics, books and toys. The facility will feature innovative technology such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.



The company noted that full-time employees at Amazon receive highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



Amazon also offers hourly employees its Career Choice program which helps train employees for in-demand jobs at Amazon and other companies so that they can prepare for the future and take full advantage of the nation's innovation economy. he program pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand, high-wage fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a future career at Amazon.



