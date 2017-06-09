Applications Now Being Accepted for 13th Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship

TOKYO, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakuho Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation based in Tokyo, Japan, began accepting applications on June 9 for the 13th Hakuho Japanese Research Fellowship.

Objective

With the goals of further strengthening the fundamentals of international research into and deepening understanding of Japan, the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship invites to Japan leading international researchers of the Japanese language, Japanese-language instruction, Japanese literature and Japanese culture to conduct residential research.

Eligible research

Japanese language, Japanese-language education, Japanese literature and Japanese culture research

Eligible researchers

Researchers working in the fields of Japanese language, Japanese-language education, Japanese literature or Japanese culture who reside outside Japan and meet all of the criteria below.

Affiliated with a higher education or research institution (includingpostdoctoral scholars, adjunct professors and part-time lecturers), or have equivalent research and educational background.

Scholar or researcher with a doctoral degree (including those to be granted on or before December 31, 2017 ) and extensive research or education background

) and extensive research or education background Sufficient Japanese-language proficiency to be able to conduct research in Japanese

Non-Japanese national residing outside Japan or Japanese national who has resided outside Japan for 10 years or more and been active in the academic community, etc. of the country of their residence

or Japanese national who has resided outside for 10 years or more and been active in the academic community, etc. of the country of their residence Able to stay continuously in Japan for the duration of the Fellowship period and participate in research reporting sessions arranged by the Foundation

Notes:

Applications are not sought from those whose purpose is to write a doctoral thesis.

Applicants who are yet to receive their doctoral degree must submit written confirmation from their supervisor that the degree is due to be granted on or before December 31, 2017 .

. As research reporting and communication with the Fellowship secretariat on various procedures will be conducted in Japanese only, a suitable level of Japanese-language ability is required.

Those who have previously received support for residential research in Japan may also apply.

Support provided

Fellows will have the following expenses necessary for conducting residential research in Japan covered.

Airfares: Return economy class air tickets

Relocation allowance: 350,000 yen

Living and research expenses: 350,000 yen per month

per month Housing subsidy: Up to 150,000 yen per month(actual cost; subject to provision of receipts each month)

per month(actual cost; subject to provision of receipts each month) International travelers' illness and injury insurance

In addition, Hakuho Foundation will pay the receiving organization a hosting cooperation fee for use of facilities, etc. by the Fellow.

Fellowship period:

Choice of the following long-term (1-year) or short-term (6-month) period

Long-term (1 year): September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019

Short-term (6 months): September 1, 2018 - February 28, 2019 (Round 1) orMarch 1 - August 31, 2019 (Round 2)

Schedule

Application period: June 9 - October 31, 2017

Notification of results: Early March 2018 (tentative)

Fellowship period: September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019(Long-term: 1 year; Short-term: 6 months)

Application Guide (download from the following websites)

Japanese site: http://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/program/tabid/153/Default.aspx

English site:http://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/english/program/tabid/196/Default.aspx

About Hakuho Foundation

Hakuho Foundation was established in 1970 to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Hakuhodo Inc. It was recognized and has been operating as a public interest incorporated foundation since April 2011, following the introduction of new regulations relating to public interest corporations.

To nurture rich human qualities in the children who will be tomorrow's leaders, Hakuho Foundation supports child education, particularly in the areas of language and culture, through such initiatives as the Hakuho Award for outstanding child educators, the Hakuho Research Grant for Child Education, the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship and the Hakuho Scheme for a Global Children's Japanese Language Network.

URL: http://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/english/tabid/187/Default.aspx

Contact:

Scott Macdonald

Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship Secretariat (c/o e-side, Inc.)

Tel: +81-3-6435-8140

Fax: +81-3-6435-8790

E-mail: ip-office@hakuhofoundation-ip.jp