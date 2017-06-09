Wessanen: Euronext announces inclusion of Wessanen into AMX

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review of the AEX®, AMX® and AScX® indices.
As a result, Wessanen will be promoted from the AScX(small cap) to the AMX(mid cap)index effective from Monday 19 June 2017.
Media, investor & analyst enquiries
Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126
Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:ronald.merckx@wessanen.com)
Twitter @Wessanen_250
Important dates 2017
25-07-2017 Publication Q2 2017 interim results
24-10-2017 Publication Q3 2017 trading update
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire
