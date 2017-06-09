sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,268 Euro		-0,222
-0,48 %
WKN: A115MJ ISIN: NL0006294274 Ticker-Symbol: ENXB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,27
46,459
08:08
46,273
46,362
08:08
09.06.2017 | 07:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wessanen: Euronext announces inclusion of Wessanen into AMX

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review of the AEX®, AMX® and AScX® indices.

As a result, Wessanen will be promoted from the AScX(small cap) to the AMX(mid cap)index effective from Monday 19 June 2017.

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone   +31 (0)20 3122 126

Email    ronald.merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:ronald.merckx@wessanen.com)

Twitter   @Wessanen_250

Important dates 2017

25-07-2017  Publication Q2 2017 interim results

24-10-2017  Publication Q3 2017 trading update

  



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)