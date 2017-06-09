SOLNA, Sweden, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella AB (publ) has issued a five year senior unsecured bond of SEK 500m under a framework amount of SEK 750m. The bond has a five year tenor and carries a floating interest rate of 3m Stibor + 4 percentage points. The transaction was well received by Nordic investors and the bond was oversubscribed. In total more than 50 investors were allocated bonds in the transaction.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the existing bond (including buybacks) and to provide Catella with additional liquidity for ongoing operations, further expansion and to permit potential future acquisitions. The bond will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

ABG Sundal Collier AB and Nordea Bank AB (publ) acted as financial advisors in conjunction with the transaction and Roschier Advokatbyrå AB acted as legal advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Pedersen

CEO and President

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Marcus Holmstrand

CFO

+46-8-463-33-10

marcus.holmstrand@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-ab--publ--issues-a-new-five-year-senior-unsecured-bond-of-sek-500m,c2284724

The following files are available for download: