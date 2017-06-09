The results, which validate the safety and a first proof of efficacy for Valedia, will be presented during a poster session on 11 June from 12 pm to 1 pm (Hall B)

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/PME eligible), a company that specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic disease and provide nutritional support for patients, has announced today that it will present an overview of the results of its Phase I/II clinical study1 on the active ingredient of Valedia, Totum-63, during the 77th scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) which will be held from the 9 to 13 June 2017 in San Diego (California, USA).

The overview of results for the Phase I/II clinical study validating the safety and a first proof of efficacy for the active ingredient will be presented by Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS. The presentation will take the form of a poster session entitled "Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Evaluate a Botanical Complex for Managing Prediabetes" (1244-P), on Sunday 11 June 2017 from 12 pm to 1 pm (Hall B).

Valedia, with its active ingredient Totum-63, is a patented and innovative combination of plant extracts designed to prevent type 2 diabetes. VALBIOTIS is currently seeking to obtain the European health claim relating to the reduction of a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, which will position Valedia as the first product in the world to benefit from a health claim for pre-diabetics. This category of patients represents close to 130 million people on the European and American markets alone. Management of pre-diabetes, the risk condition for type 2 diabetes, will certainly help defer the disease, or even restore a normal physiological state.

About the American Diabetes Association scientific sessions

The ADA scientific sessions are held every year and are recognized as the world's most prominent meetings on diabetes. Each year, over 13,000 people attend: researchers, health professionals and manufacturers. These sessions offer participants the opportunity to present pioneering research and the latest advances in diabetes treatment and care2

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic disease and provide nutritional support for patients. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agro-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Valbiotis was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These partnerships have enabled Valbiotis to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

1 ClinicalTrials.gov, Identifier: NCT02790489

2 For more information: http://professional.diabetes.org/meeting/scientific-sessions/77th-scientific-sessions

