

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, after falling in the previous four months, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



The tertiary activity index rose 1.2 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in March. That was above the 0.5 percent climb economists had expected.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for information and communications, living and amusement-related services, medical health care and welfare, real estate, wholesale trade, retail trade and business-related services,



At the same time, activity was down for transport and postal activities, electricity, gas, heat supply and water and goods rental and leasing.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index went up 0.6 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



