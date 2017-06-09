Deccan Odyssey Crowned Asia's Leading Luxury Train at the World Travel Awards for the 7th Time

MUMBAI, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In keeping with its legacy, the Deccan Odyssey has once again bagged the title of Asia's Leading Luxury Train. Known for its luxurious rail tours filled with tales of royalty, exotic bejewelled palaces and exotic wildlife, the Deccan Odyssey has charmed travellers around the world.The prestigious accolade was presented at a glitzy ceremony held at the Grand Kempinski Hotel in Shanghai, China. Attended by hundreds of luminaries of the travel industry, World Travel Awards has been regarded as the Oscars of the travel industry.

On receiving the award, Arup Sen, Director, Special Projects said, "The Deccan Odyssey gives you an unhurried and intimate introduction to the grandeur of India.The World Travel Award bestowed upon Deccan Odyssey for the 7th time stands as a testimonial of our dedication to redefine luxury through innovation. This recognition motivates us to further redefine our services for our esteemed guests."

Maharashtra Splendor, Maharashtra Wild Trail, Hidden Treasures of Gujarat, Jewels of the Deccan, Indian Odyssey and Indian Sojourn are the magnificent trips that Deccan Odyssey embarks on showcasing the rich and diverse landscape of India. The luxury train recently underwent refurbishment before its services resume from October this year.

World Travel Awards celebrates its 24th anniversary this year and is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade. It serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

About Deccan Odyssey

Deccan Odyssey has 21 coaches, out of which 12 are passenger cars that can accommodate 8 people per coach (10 passenger/deluxe cars, 4 coupes per coach - 2 presidential suite cars, 2 coupes per coach), 1 conference/entertainment car, 2 dining cars, 2 generator cars with luggage store, 2 staff cars, 1 spa car and 1 bar car. The capacity of the train is 88 passengers.

In 2016, Deccan Odyssey won a string of awards and amongst them are the World Travel Award for Asia's Leading Luxury Train, TTJ Jury Choice Award for Excellence and Innovation and North India Travel Award for Best Luxury Train in India in 2015.

