

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The euro rose to nearly a 5-month high of 0.8824 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8657.



Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro advanced to 1.0851, 1.1214 and 123.64 from an early near 4-week low of 1.0837, a 9-day low of 1.1179 and a 2-day low of 122.81, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the pound, 1.10 against the franc, 1.13 against the greenback and 126.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX