

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 141.08 against the pound, from an early more than a 1-1/2-month high of 139.53.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 123.64 and 113.97 from an early 2-day highs of 122.81 and 113.28, respectively.



The yen edged down to 110.36 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 110.02.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 146.00 against the pound, 125.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc and 113.00 against the greenback.



