devolo Updates Home Control App for Android

AACHEN, Germany, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest version offers improved functionality and convenience for users



devolo has released the latest update for its smart home range Home Control - in the form of a new app offering improved functionality for Android devices.

Home Control users will now be able to adjust all settings to configure scenes, rules, time control settings, groups and notifications directly via the app. The new update gives Android users the option to complete a full configuration of the entire Home Control system within the app. New "sunrise" and "sunset" settings have also been added to Home Control, providing users with additional time control functions for their smart home. All of the functions listed are also available for iOS users with the most recent app update.

devolo Home Control offers a DIY solution for those looking to take advantage of the comfort, ease, security and energy savings home automation offers. The Z-Wave based system includes components for adjusting light settings, monitoring temperatures and providing automated home security alerts. Users can monitor and control their smart home set-up through the Home Control app available for iOS and Android.

Complete control directly via the app

Since its launch more than two years ago, the functionality of the devolo Home Control app has been expanded continuously. The latest app update for Android users now makes it possible to set up rules, scenes, time control settings, device groups and notifications right in the Home Control app. While these options were already available before, users were automatically redirected to a browser-based version. As a result, the new functions make operating devolo Home Control even more convenient and intuitive for Android users.

Introducing new time control settings

devolo has also included functions for precise time control settings in the latest update. The new functions give users the option to switch on individual components or groups at the exact moment of sunrise and sunset. This feature provides a number of new automation possibilities in the smart home such as enabling lamps or other devices connected to Home Control to be switched on and off automatically. In addition, the new time programs can act as a control element for rules and scenes, adding even greater flexibility to the smart home.

Prices and availability

devolo Home Control is available in stores and online. The Home Control Starter Pack, consisting of a Central Unit, Door/Window Contact and Smart Metering Plug, is available at a recommended retail price of £179.99. Additional components-from the Wall Switch to the Radiator Thermostat-start at a recommended retail price of £34.99. There are no monthly user fees involved.

Images

Images of devolo Home Control can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2rjBfne

About devolo Consumer Business

devolo Consumer Business offers innovative and straightforward solutions for the modern, networked home.

dLAN® Powerline makes devolo the global leader in the transmission of Internet signals over powerlines. The handy adapters can be installed without any previous networking knowledge and allow for full Internet access in any room. Numerous top-product test reviews and awards, not to mention the over 33 million adapters sold, demonstrate devolo's success.

devolo Home Control is the easy path to your smart home. The new product world includes an extensive range of sensor and actuator products that can turn any home into a smart home in the blink of an eye. devolo Home Control is easy to control using www.mydevolo.com or our intuitive app - for more comfort, more safety and saving more energy.

About devolo

devolo uses Powerline to transform existing wiring such as power or coaxial lines into cost-effective and flexible network connections. The communication solutions from devolo are as diverse as their application options. They range from residential home networks to the smart home, from machine-to-machine communication and the Internet of Things all the way to the smart grid for energy data distribution. The company has been the world market leader in the Powerline segment since 2009. Where conventional technologies fall short, devolo forges dynamic new paths.

PR contact

Context Public Relations

Chris Hogg

Phone: +44-(0)-1625-507-206

Email: devolo@contextpr.co.uk



devolo

Marcel Schuell

Phone: +49-241-182-79-514

Email: Marcel.Schuell@devolo.de

