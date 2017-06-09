sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Report on Payments to Governments

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - June 09, 2017

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant announces the issue of the report on payments to governments

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MICEX-RTS: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, issues the report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December 2016

The report contains the review of payments to governments, made in 2016 by PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant and its subsidiaries arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals.

Information in the report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (2014/3209) and DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The report is available on Company's website: http://en.zinc.ru/for-investors/reports/.

Payments per governments

'000 RUBTaxes in republican budget of the Republic of KazakhstanPayments for infrastructure improvements in regional budget of Karagandinski region, the Republic of KazakhstanTotal
The Republic of Kazakhstan833,75922,778856,537
Total833,75922,778856,537

Payments per project

'000 RUBTaxes in republican budget of the Republic of KazakhstanPayments for infrastructure improvements regional budget of Karagandinski region, the Republic of KazakhstanTotal
LLP "Nova Zinc"833,75922,778856,537
Total833,75922,778856,537

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc and zinc alloys producer. In 2016 the plant produced 174,803 tonnes of salable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2016 was RUB 30,347 mln and EBITDA was RUB 6,964 mln.

Ordinary shares of CZP are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

Investor and Media Contacts: Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ruTel: +7 (351) 799-01-52


