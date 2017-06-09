

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher despite no clear winner emerging from Thursday's parliamentary election in the U.K.



An updated BBC forecast predicted May's Conservatives would win 316 of the 650 seats, resulting in a hung parliament.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Mrs May to resign, but she said the country needs a period of stability at this time more than anything else.



The pound slumped against rivals amid fears that Brexit negotiations could be delayed. The euro also weakened against the dollar following the ECB's rate decision.



Asian stock markets are fluctuating after the release of mixed inflation data from China. China's consumer inflation rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier in May, matching expectations, while producer prices cooled for the third consecutive month.



Gold prices held steady after a sharp decline on Thursday as former FBI director James Comey's testimony before a Senate committee proved to be less controversial than many had feared. Oil prices continued to slide in Asian deals on worries over rising oil output in Libya and Nigeria.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing higher ahead of Comey's testimony. The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent to a fresh record closing high.



European markets ended a choppy session mixed on Thursday as investors awaited the result of the U.K. general election.



The European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, but President Mario Draghi dropped any reference to a future rate cut, saying that risks are now broadly balanced.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index edged down marginally while the German DAX rose 0.3 percent. France's CAC 40 index ended flat with a negative bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.



