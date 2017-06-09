

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced the CQ Energy Canada Partnership, the Canadian E&P joint venture in which Centrica plc owns a 60% interest, is to be sold to a consortium comprising MIE Holdings Corp., The Can-China Global Resource Fund and Mercuria for a purchase price of 413 million pounds in cash. Centrica's net share of sale proceeds is expected to be approximately 240 million pounds after adjustments.



Centrica's E&P activity will now be focused solely on European assets, with the Group having completed the sale of its gas assets in Trinidad and Tobago in May 2017.



