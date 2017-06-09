The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on June 19, 2017 Copenhagen, June 9, 2017 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 19, 2017.



Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA) and Sydbank A/S (SYDB) will be added to the portfolio and NKT A/S (NKT) and Topdanmark A/S (TOP) will exit the portfolio.



The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes.



The OMX Copenhagen 25 Indexes constituents effective June 19, 2017:



A.P. Moller - Maersk A A/S Jyske Bank A/S A.P. Moller - Maersk B A/S H. Lundbeck A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S Nets A/S Carlsberg B A/S Nordea Bank AB Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Novo Nordisk B A/S Coloplast B A/S Novozymes B A/S Danske Bank A/S Pandora A/S DONG Energy A/S Sydbank A/S DSV A/S TDC A/S FLSmidth & Co. A/S Tryg A/S Genmab A/S Vestas Wind Systems A/S GN Store Nord A/S William Demant Holding A/S ISS A/S



