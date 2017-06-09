Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release June 9, 2017 at 9.45 am EET



Saila Miettinen-Lähde has today notified Outokumpu that she will resign the company's Board of Directors. The reason for the resignation is the recent ruling by the district court of Helsinki on Miettinen-Lähde's former employer Talvivaara's disclosure practices. Miettinen-Lähde has decided to step down, although the ruling is not final and will be subject to appeal. She will resign from the Board with immediate effect.



The Board of Directors continues to operate with seven members until the next Annual General Meeting.



