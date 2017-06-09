

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire U.S.- Israeli Cybersecurity startup Hexadite, which will add new tools and services to Microsoft's enterprise security offerings. The financial terms were not disclosed, while the price reportedly would be around $100 million.



Hexadite, headquartered in Boston with its research and development center in Israel, provides technology to automate responses to cyber attacks. Investors in Hexadite include Hewlett Packard Ventures, and venture capital firms TenEleven and YL Ventures.



Following the close of the deal, Hexadite will become part of the Windows and Devices Group. The acquisition is expected to build on Microsoft's efforts to help commercial Windows 10 customers detect, investigate and respond to advanced attacks on their networks with Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection or WDATP.



WDATP continues to prove its value in detecting high-profile security cases such as zero-day attacks, ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats. As per estimates, data breaches can cost between $12 and $17 million per incident, costing millions in lost productivity.



With Hexadite, Microsoft plans to expand its existing security portfolio with an infusion of new technology based around new innovations in areas like AI and machine learning.



Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft, said, 'Our vision is to deliver a new generation of security capabilities that helps our customers protect, detect and respond to the constantly evolving and ever-changing cyberthreat landscape. Hexadite's technology and talent will augment our existing capabilities and enable our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft's robust enterprise security offerings.'



According to Microsoft, Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, and with ongoing investments in the areas of automating detection and remediation, it will continue to drive deployments with customers like the U.S. Department of Defense, Australian Department of Human Services, Kimberly-Clark, MARS Inc., Crystal Group and many others.



In January, Microsoft had said that it plans to continue to invest more than $1 billion annually on cyber security research and development in the coming years.



IDC estimates that enterprises will spend nearly $82 billion on security software this year.



Israeli financial news website Calcalist last month had reported about the upcoming deal.



