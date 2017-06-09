

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports grew more than expected in April, data published by Destatis revealed Friday.



Exports grew 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March and the 0.3 percent rise economists had expected.



At the same time, imports growth eased to 1.2 percent in April from 2.1 percent in March. Nonetheless, imports were forecast to fall 0.5 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted fell to EUR 19.7 billion from EUR 19.9 billion in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, exports declined 2.9 percent, in contrast to March's 10.8 percent increase. At the same time, imports advanced 5.4 percent but slower than the 14.8 percent rise seen in March.



The current account showed a surplus of EUR 15.1 billion compared to EUR 28.1 billion surplus in April 2016.



