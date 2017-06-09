Nordic Nanovector to be Included in Oslo Boers OBX Index

OSLO, Norway, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will be included in the OBX Index on Oslo Boers effective 16th of June, 2017.

The OBX Index consists of the 25 most traded securities on Oslo Boers, based on six months turnover rating. Further information on the index can be found at: http://oslobors.no/ob_eng/markedsaktivitet/#/details/OBX.OSE/overview.

For further information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle,

Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-be-included-in-oslo-bors-obx-index,c2284843