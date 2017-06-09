

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 3.3 climb in the previous month.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 4.5 percent annually in April and output in the electrical and electronics industry advanced by 8.5 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying production registered a decline of 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from March, when it rose by 1.3 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that manufacturing new orders dropped 1.1 percent yearly in April, reversing a 25.8 percent surge in March. It was the first decrease in six months.



