Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS),a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products to make bone marrow transplantations for patients suffering from blood cancers and inherited blood disorders safer and more effective, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday at 14:00 CEST at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products for the treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood disorders. The Company's product candidates, ATIR101™ for blood cancers and ATIR201™ for inherited blood disorders, have the potential to make allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT) safer and more effective.

Based on the significant and positive results from the single dose Phase II trial with lead product ATIR101™ in patients with blood cancer, which were presented on December 5, 2016 at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the Company has initiated a Phase III trial with ATIR101™, having received regulatory approval in various countries to start dosing patients. In addition, and based on the positive Phase II results, the Company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of ATIR101™ across Europe as an adjunctive treatment in HSCT for malignant disease ATIR101™ has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and Europe.

The Company's second product candidate, ATIR201™, addresses inherited blood disorders with an initial focus on thalassemia. ATIR201™ Phase I/II clinical development has been initiated recently with regulatory approvals having been received in various European countries to start the trial.

Kiadis Pharma was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data by the EMA. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels. For more information visit www.kiadis.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma's or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

