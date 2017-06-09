BOC Group debuts in this latest Gartner report.

BOC Group, a leading provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools* for its EA suite ADOIT. This is the first time the BOC Group participates in the Magic Quadrant.

"Our placement in the Niche Players segment as furthest for completeness of vision is a great achievement for us as a new entrant.", Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager says. "We are on a good track with our cloud and web-based strategy and our focus on addressing real-life challenges of EA and non-EA stakeholders. We were first to provide 100% online 30-Day Free Trials for BPM and EA suites and continue to invest in providing a unique offering for supporting various business use cases in operational tasks and transformation projects."

With ADOIT, customers keep their businesses on track, gain insights to understand dependencies between company assets and successfully transform business and IT. This makes ADOIT an invaluable asset, especially in times of digitalization.

The latest release, ADOIT 7.6, is available online and free-of-charge for a 30-Day Free Trial of ADOIT.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive Business Management in an era of digital transformation. The strengths lie in improving Enterprise Architecture and Business Process Management capabilities and facilitating better Governance, Risk and Compliance to assure audit-readiness.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, Marel, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank and Vienna International Airport.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools" by 24 May 2017: https://www.gartner.com/lite/document/3723436.

