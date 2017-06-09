The 2nd Yangtze River Travel Expo to open in Wuhan, Hubei province on June 9

WUHAN, China, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The9thCentral China Travel Expo &2nd Yangtze River Travel Expo (collectively referred to as "Yangtze River Travel Expo") will be held at Wuhan International Expo Center, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, from June 9 to June 11, 2017, where tour operators and organizations from 20 countries and regions across the world will be in attendance. During the expo, several leading travel agencies will roll out thousands of new group tour programs and routes.

The expo will house 1,500 exhibitors across a 20,000-square-meter space. Notably, in addition to many of the buyers being from abroad, 1,400 of the booths will be manned by exhibitors from outside of China, setting a new record since the first Central China Travel Expo.

Exhibitors at the2nd Yangtze River Travel Expo will include tourism management organizations, travel agencies, airlines, hotels and hotel groups, bus tour and luxury cruise firms, souvenir suppliers as well as park, tourism destination and resort operators. In addition, a number of companies representing new business models for the tourism industry will attend the expo, including golf clubs, campsites, theme parks, automobile clubs, car rental firms as well as dealers and leasing firms for recreational vehicles, car rental agency supplies and equipment, adventure travel supplies and equipment, camping supplies, tents and sightseeing buses.

Special offers to several of today's hottest tourist destinations, including over ten thousand complimentary entrance tickets to popular tourist attractions, will be given out at the event as an incentive for visitors. The expo will set up a special sales zone for products from leading travel agencies and operators of tourist attractions across the province. Residents of Wuhan, who sign a tourism service contract on site, will be eligible for discounts and special offers that won't be available to other visitors, including the opportunity to win a substantial prize as well as to win at a lottery. A variety of prizes offered by the organizer will range from complimentary inclusion in a domestic or international group tour to free entrance tickets to major tourist attractions across the province.

The expo has become one of the most powerful professional transaction platforms for the tourism industry as well as an important event that helps strengthen the tourism cooperation and exchange between the Yangtze basin and the central area of China.