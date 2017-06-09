June 9, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Silmäasema Oyj shares (short name: SILMA) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Silmäasema is a small cap company within the Health Care sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 13, 2017. Silmäasema is the 50th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has a wide network with its 148 optical retail stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as with 8 optical retail stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. In 2016, the Silmäasema chain conducted around 210,000 optician's eye examinations, 190,000 ophthalmologists' appointments and over 15,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. For more information, please visit www.silmaasema.fi/com.



"We at Silmäasema are extremely happy with the great investor interest towards Silmäasema's IPO. Silmäasema has now over 5,500 new owners. I would like to thank all the new shareholders who participated in our initial public offering. The over 40-years old Silmäasema has grown profitably during the past years, and going public gives us even better possibilities to continue to successfully carry out our growth strategy also in the future. Our goal is to be the market leader in optical retail and in eye clinic operations related to eye healthcare, including cataract and refractive surgeries. My special gratitude goes also towards all of Silmäasema's professionals for their determined work in the best interest of our customers and towards achieving our goals", said CEO Pasi Kohmo of Silmäasema.



"We warmly welcome Silmäasema Oyj to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Silmäasema is a great addition to our Health Care sector on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. We look forward to supporting Silmäasema in all stages of their growth, and are happy to provide them with the increased investor awareness that come with the listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



