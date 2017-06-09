PARIS, NEW YORK, LONDON, AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and PUNE, India, 2017-06-09 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synechron, a global financial services consulting and technology service provider, today announced that it will join the Misys InFusion Partner Program. Synechron will develop two Centres of Excellence focused on Capital Markets and Corporate Banking to support clients across the United States, Europe, Middle-East and India.



The Capital Markets sites will cover the Misys FusionCapital suite of products for Treasury and Capital Markets. Corporate Banking will include the Misys FusionBanking solutions in Lending and Transaction Banking. This will complement Synechron's prominent track record in these markets and its long-standing systems integration capability.



Brian Gibson, Vice President, Partners and Ecosystem at Misys states: "Synechron has a very strong capacity to innovate with robust digital expertise and its leading-edge Accelerators for Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence developed in its global Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs). We were impressed with their deep knowledge in digital, business consulting and technology and are thrilled to work on combined solutions in Transaction Banking, Lending and Capital Markets."



Faisal Husain, Synechron CEO and Co-founder adds: "Misys is a leading global financial software company, and we are impressed by its ability to offer the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial software on the market. We have worked on several projects using FusionCapital technologies and have been inspired by the company's open and componentised software. Synechron is eager to grow its experience with integrating Misys solutions across our shared clients. We are sure that this partnership will be beneficial not only for both companies, but for our clients."



About Misys



We provide the broadest, deepest portfolio of financial services software on the market. Our solutions cover retail and corporate banking, lending, treasury, capital markets, investment management and enterprise risk. With more than 2,000 customers across 125 countries our team of domain experts and partners has an unparalleled ability to address industry requirements at both a global and local level. We deliver market leading solutions by putting customer needs at the centre of everything we do. We offer a unique componentised, open architecture to enable our clients to innovate, connect and expand their existing services and increase value faster. To learn more about how our Fusion software portfolio can deliver a holistic view of your operations, and help you to solve your most complex challenges, please visit www.misys.com and follow @MisysFS on Twitter.



About Synechron



Synechron is a global consulting and technology organization providing innovative solutions to the financial services industry through its three main business focus areas: digital, business consulting, and technology. Based in New York, the company has 18 offices around the globe, with over 7,500 employees producing over $450m in annual revenue. For more information on the company please visit the website or our LinkedIn community.



