Hoylu AB: Hoylu to showcase Display support at InfoComm 2017, significantly increasing the reach of their software platform.

Hoylu confirmed today broad device support for touch-enabled displays, as announced in March this year. The Display Edition of Hoylu Inspiration Suite increases the company's footprint, including projection systems, 4K and HD display screens, desktop computers, touch tables and personal mobile devices. Product demonstrations will be on display at InfoComm 2017, running from June 14 through June 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.As part of their announcement, Hoylu reaffirmed their commitment to increased support for display devices, confirming full compatibility of the Hoylu Inspiration Suite and Remote Collaboration capabilities for 3rd Party display manufacturers. The support increases the platforms that people can now use to collaborate, brainstorm, ideate and manage their workplace processes. The conformation increases their device support for manufactures around the world and eases the burden on companies that want to leverage existing technology or maintain consistency of their hardware within their organization.With full support of every display option available to companies, Hoylu has removed any barriers for companies to adopt their system and integrate it into their existing workplace. The software can also connect into video conferencing systems to keep the experiences that companies are familiar and comfortable with.Teams can conduct extensive planning sessions, run managed processes, brainstorm and collaborate with freeform drawing tools, view and manage all types of media content or even run any third-party application on the Hoylu platform. Teams can also connect to each other using rich remote collaboration functionality, allowing any number of screens to be connected for a global interactive session. The ability to work remotely on any number of screens also creates a living workspace that provides unlimited access to brainstorming and ideation."Having a wide range of device support is critical to giving businesses what they need. As technology evolves to provide increasingly better touch interactions, Hoylu's software is there to take full advantage of those capabilities that allow the investments that companies make live up to their full potential," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu. "We've worked with display makers to learn their systems inside and out, and can bring unparalleled performance to their screens. Helping companies to run their businesses on everything from a 42", 85" or an extra-large 24' wall -or all at once- is a game changer for the industry."Hoylu is completely unique in their effort to bring an immersive collaboration experience to projection systems, 4K displays and the desktop, and to offer an agnostic approach to both hardware and third party app support."There isn't a one size fits all approach to companies, and we know that the best way to help people be successful is to enable and evolve the tools and processes that they use today," Revelsby said. "We want companies to use devices they feel comfortable with and in the process enhance their experiences on a bigger scale. We put teams of five or fifty on the same footing, empowering a workplace collaboration experience like none other."To help encourage companies to try the products in action for themselves, Hoylu will be on hand to provide interactive demonstrations at InfoComm, and are running promotional packages for attendees of the conference. Visitors to InfoComm 2017 will be able to see Hoylu's products in action on the show floor, where they will be presenting their solutions in multiple locations on the show floor, including the Delta/Vivitek Booth #4443 and at CVTE Booth #3969.Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (9:00) CEST on June 9, 2017