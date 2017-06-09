TOKYO, June 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB, is pleased to announce that CardPay, a global player and a European leader in e-commerce and transactional services, has signed a direct License Agreement to acquire JCB's e-commerce card transactions across the SEPA region. With this agreement in place, JCB and CardPay will develop connectivity during Q3'17 and target to go live during Q4'17.JCBI's acquiring strategy is to aggressively increase its acceptance footprint across the SEPA region by expanding its merchant acceptance network, including the e-commerce channel. Currently JCB cards are accepted at merchants worldwide. This important partnership between JCB and CardPay will give CardPay's clients the potential to attract over 100 million JCB cardmembers to their businesses creating new customers and sales at their websites. CardPay is a European leader in the e-commerce payment and transactional services industry and is active in e-commerce merchant acquiring and card issuing services. As a European leading payment service provider, CardPay delivers bespoke simplified and secure online card payment solutions via a state of the art secure platform to its customers.Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director of JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said, "We are delighted to sign this License Agreement for JCB e-commerce acquiring with CardPay. We are both aiming to capture the growth in crossborder e-commerce generated by Asian consumers. This is a great opportunity to give JCB cardmembers greater freedom to spend in more e-commerce retailers across Europe than ever before."Mr. Stanislav Podolyanchuk, Head of Acquiring and Issuing of CardPay, said, "We at CardPay are proud to join the JCB scheme and offer their payment solutions to our e-commerce clients. There is a constantly growing demand for JCB acceptance by European merchants and our cooperation with JCB will provide e-commerce merchants with a bespoke instrument for increasing online sales and expanding our clients' base".ABOUT JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or www.jcbeurope.euNote: Statistics in About JCB are as of March 2017.ABOUT CARDPAYCardPay is an e-commerce company established in 2009 to boost and develop Internet businesses, as well as to address and overcome any issues encountered in an ever-changing online and regulatory environment. CardPay is a fully licensed and regulated European financial institution and a Principal Member of other payment schemes. The core services CardPay offer include the acceptance and processing of online payments, the acquisition and issuing of payment cards. For more information, please visit: www.cardpay.comContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.