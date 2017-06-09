

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth slowed for a second straight month in April, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry grew 2.4 percent year-on-year after 3.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Production of machinery led the growth, rising 18 percent from a year ago. Output increased in transport, rubber and plastics, and chemical industries.



Output declined in the pharmaceutical, food, the metal and electrical apparatus industries.



On a month-on-month basis, production grew 0.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX