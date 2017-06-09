Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE Euronext Paris: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on July 11, 2017, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2017. The ex-dividend date is June 21, 2017. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI")

PMI is the world's leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

