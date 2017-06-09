

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) announced it has received a firm offer from Natura Cosméticos SA to acquire The Body Shop. The proposed deal values The Body Shop at an enterprise value of 1.0 billion euros. L'Oréal said the proposed transaction will be submitted to L'Oréal's employee representative body.



Acquired by L'Oréal in 2006, The Body Shop is a British iconic brand, focusing on nature-inspired products. The Body Shop is now present in more than 60 countries around the world, through various distribution channels including more than 3,000 point of sales and e-commerce.



