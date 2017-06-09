

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial and manufacturing output contracted in April, the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 2.2 percent rise in March. Output was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output declined 1.2 percent after expanding 2.8 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent fall for April.



On the other hand, in construction, output rebounded 3.4 percent following March's 5.4 percent decrease.



In three months to April, industrial output slid 0.7 percent and manufacturing fell 0.1 percent from previous three months.



