

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported Friday that its total passenger traffic for the month of May 2017 increased 6.1 percent, and capacity rose 4.1 percent.



Traffic in the month of May, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased to 23.40 billion RPKs from 22.06 billion RPKs last year.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose to 27.31 billion ASKs from 26.23 billion ASKs last year.



Monthly load factor increased 1.6 points to 85.7 percent from 84.1 percent a year ago.



The airline carried 8.80 million passengers in May, a growth of 5.9 percent from prior year's 8.31 million.



