London - Consistent with a year that has delivered political surprises, the UK general election has yielded another unexpected election result, or rather no clear result.

We now face the prospect of a hung parliament or a very small Tory majority. Theresa May, the Tories and the SNP are the losers in this election. There are few winners in the sense that the uncertainty this produces is not good for the UK.

DUP the kingmakers

In terms of seats, it now looks like the Tories will be about eight seats short of a 326-seat majority and will have to count on the ten seats of Northern Ireland's Democratic Union Party (DUP) to form a government. The fact that Boris Johnson, who has not performed well as Foreign Secretary, is now considered for PM is ultimately a negative. Another notable development is the fall in the number of seats for the Scottish National Party (SNP). This means that Scottish independence is now off the table.

With Brexit in mind, this can only damage Britain's position - Brexit will be negotiated by a weakened government, chided by an opposition yet uncertain on Britain's place in Europe. Only 11 days before the Brexit talks begin, the possibility of a Tory leadership challenge and the emergence of a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...