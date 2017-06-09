

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, as exports grew slower than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.05 billion in April from EUR 843.2 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the deficit was EUR 1.06 billion.



Both exports and imports grew by 1.5 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively in April from a year earlier.



During the first four months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 3.37 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 2.8 billion in the same period of 2016.



