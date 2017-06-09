

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business insolvencies in the first quarter declined from a year ago, statistical office Destatis said Friday.



Local courts reported 5,177 business insolvencies in the first quarter, which was 4.3 percent lower from the same period of 2016.



Thus, the trend of declining business insolvencies continued in the first quarter of 2017, Destatis said.



An increase in the number of business insolvencies was last recorded in the first quarter of 2010, when they rose 6.7 percent in the first quarter of that year.



Claims of the creditors amounted to approximately EUR 5.1 billion in the first quarter versus EUR 4.7 billion a year ago.



Insolvencies other than corporate declined 2.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX